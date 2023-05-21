The BC Lions announced Sunday they have signed Canadian two-time Grey Cup champion Jonathan Kongbo.

Kongbo, 27, most recently suited up in three regular-season games with the National Football League's Denver Broncos in 2022 after signing a reserve/futures deal in January.

Prior to his time in the NFL, the native of the Republic of the Congo was selected by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers with the fifth overall pick in the 2019 Canadian Football League Draft.

Kongbo played two seasons with the Blue Bombers, winning back-to-back Grey Cup titles in 2019 and 2021 over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Along with the signing of Kongbo, the Lions anounced they have released veteran defensinve lineman Shawn Lemon.

The 34-year-old Lemon spent the 2022 season with the Calgary Stampeders, tying his career high 14 sacks in 17 games.

The Lions also released Winnipeg, Man., native Jordan Herdman-Reed.