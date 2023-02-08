The BC Lions announced on Wednesday that the team has signed quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. to a one-year contract extension through the 2024 season. He was previously eligible to become a free agent after the 2023 campaign.

“I am excited and honoured to be behind centre for this great franchise."@VernonAdamsJr8 signs one-year extension to keep him with #BCLions through 2024 🙌🏽



READ 📝 | https://t.co/vE2083GFsi#RoarLikeNeverBefore pic.twitter.com/EdRGqURWFU — BC LIONS (@BCLions) February 8, 2023

“I am excited and honoured to be behind centre for this great franchise and for the chance to be locked in for two years along with some of the other great core pieces,” said Adams Jr. “It has been a productive off-season with Jordan Maksymic and many of our great offensive players. We can’t wait to hit the ground running starting on day one of training camp in Kamloops.”

Adams Jr., 30, threw for 1,504 yards with six touchdowns and one interception with the Lions last season. Earlier in the campaign he appeared in five games with the Montreal Alouettes, recording 294 passing yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

He was acquired from the Als on Aug. 31 of last season and helped the team secure their first home playoff game since 2016, posting a 4-2 record in six games in relief of the injured Nathan Rourke.

Over 75 career games in the CFL with the Montreal Alouettes, Saskatchewan Roughriders and Lions, Adams Jr. has thrown for 8,492 yards with 49 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He was voted an East Division All-Star with the Alouettes in 2019.

Adams will replace Rourke as the starter, who signed with the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars last month.