The BC Lions have traded 2021 Most Outstanding Rookie-winning linebacker Jordan Williams to the Toronto Argonauts for a first-round pick, according to Justin Dunk of 3DownNation.

I’m told Williams asked for this move. Wants to play in the east, closer to some business interests in the US. Unlikely BC could have hung onto him after his rookie deal ended following the coming season. This replaces the 1st round pick they gave up in the Vernon Adams trade https://t.co/XiKd7Brt6t — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 9, 2023

TSN's Farhan Lalji states that Williams asked for the trade as it brings him to the east and closer to some business interests in the United States. Lalji adds that it is unlikely the Lions could have hung onto him after his rookie deal ended following the 2023 season.

After losing his draft year to the pandemic-cancelled 2020 season, the East Carolina product made up for the lost time in 2021. Due to his mother's Canadian heritage Williams' 92 tackles set a new Canadian record, eclipsing North Bay, Ont.'s Mike O’Shea’s total of 75 he set with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the 1993 season. Williams' efforts earned him the CFL's Most Outstanding Rookie honurs in 2021.

In Williams' sophomore season, he amassed a team-best 89 tackles to go along with a trio of forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries in 18 games.