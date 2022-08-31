Would the acquisition of Adams Jr. put the Lions back in the Grey Cup conversation?

The BC Lions have acquired quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. from the Montreal Alouettes.

TSN’s Farhan Lalji reported Monday the return in the deal is expected to be a first-round pick.

Adams Jr. has appeared in five games this season for the Alouettes and thrown for 294 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

The 29-year-old was placed on the six-game injured list due to tendinitis in his throwing elbow on August 3, however Lalji reports that the injury has completely healed.

Lalji also indicates that Als minority owner Gary Stern blocked earlier attempts to move Adams Jr., but now that he has stepped down from day-to-day operations of the team, talks were able to pick up once again.

I’m told that Gary Stern blocked earlier attempts to move VA. With Stern no longer involved talks have picked up again. I’m of 2 minds in this. I like MOC & KT a lot. I like seeing young guys getting a chance. But this BC roster is too talented to waste if they can’t get it done https://t.co/KrlRFJjQsT — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) August 31, 2022

The Lions lost their starting quarterback Nathan Rourke to a Lisfranc sprain in his right foot that he suffered on August 19 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Michael O'Connor and Antonio Pipkin both saw playing time at quarterback in the Lions' 23-16 loss to the Roughriders last week.

Adams Jr. has appeared in 67 CFL contests split between the Alouettes and Roughriders, who he played 11 games for in 2017, and has thrown 43 touchdowns with 26 interceptions.