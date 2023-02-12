1h ago
Lions WR Rhymes requests trade
BC Lions star wide receiver Dominique Rhymes has requested a trade, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.
TSN.ca Staff
Lalji notes that Rhymes was due to make $110,000 next season, but says the "new market for top receivers has him wanting more."
The Lions offered a raise, but it wasn't accepted.
Rhymes, 29, recorded 85 receptions and 1,401 yards receiving with 11 touchdowns this past season with the Lions, his second year with the club.
Rhymes has 215 receptions for 3,390 yards and 18 touchdowns over 62 career games with the Ottawa Redblacks and Lions.