BC Lions star wide receiver Dominique Rhymes has requested a trade, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

#BCLions Dominique Rhymes has asked for a trade. He was due to make 110k next season but the new market for top receivers has him wanting more. BC did offer him a raise but it wasn’t acceptable. His agent has permission to look at trade options with other teams. @CFLonTSN pic.twitter.com/Pdh8TpEt8r — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 12, 2023

Lalji notes that Rhymes was due to make $110,000 next season, but says the "new market for top receivers has him wanting more."

The Lions offered a raise, but it wasn't accepted.

Rhymes, 29, recorded 85 receptions and 1,401 yards receiving with 11 touchdowns this past season with the Lions, his second year with the club.

Rhymes has 215 receptions for 3,390 yards and 18 touchdowns over 62 career games with the Ottawa Redblacks and Lions.