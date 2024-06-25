Clancy Grandy is stepping away from competitive women's curling.

The 33-year-old skip, who has captained British Columbia at the last two Scotties Tournament of Hearts, announced on Tuesday that she will focus on "other opportunities" moving forward.

"Clancy has made the difficult decision to step away from women’s curling to focus on other opportunities," Team Grandy said on their official Instagram page. "Clancy would like to thank the team for two great years together and wishes them all the best as they continue to compete. She would also like to thank all our sponsors and fans for their support and encouragement. The team would also like to thank Clancy for her hard work and dedication over the last two years. We wish her the best in her future endeavours."

An announcement regarding their new lineup for the 2024-25 season will be made on Friday, according to the post.

After curling out of her native of Ontario for most of her career, Grandy made the decision to move out West ahead of the 2022-23 campaign to skip a new-look rink in British Columbia featuring third Kayla MacMillan, second Lindsay Dubue and lead Sarah Loken

It didn't take long for Team Grandy to find success as the foursome captured back-to-back BC Scotties titles in 2023 and 2024, earning the right to represent the province at the Canadian women's curling championship.

Playing as the home team at the 2023 Scotties in Kamloops, Grandy and company posted a 5-3 round robin record before beating Quebec's Team Laurie St-Georges to advance to the playoffs. They lost to Manitoba's Team Jennifer Jones in the opening round.

Team Grandy went 5-3 at the 2024 Scotties in Calgary, but missed the playoffs.

Team Grandy finished 8th on the CTRS this season.