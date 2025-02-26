'Beautiful Violence:' champs Muhammad, Shevchenko excited for UFC's Montreal return

MONTREAL - Ultimate Fighting Championship stars Belal Muhammad and Valentina Shevchenko prepared for their trip to Montreal by watching a 4 Nations Face-Off matchup at the Bell Centre between Canada and the United States that featured three fights in the first nine seconds.

While they weren't treated to the same fireworks while taking in the Montreal Canadiens' game against Carolina on Tuesday, they got a taste of what the atmosphere will be like when the Bell Centre hosts UFC 315 on May 10.

It will be the first UFC card held in Montreal since 2015.

"It’s going to be beautiful violence," Shevchenko, the UFC’s women’s flyweight champion and No. 1 in the organization's pound-for-pound rankings, said Wednesday at a press conference about her co-main event fight. She's taking on No. 2-ranked Manon Fiorot, who is looking to become France’s first UFC champion.

“There was a huge energizing spirit at the (Canadiens) game, and knowing that it’s going to be our arena, where we're going to fight, you know what to expect," she added.

Muhammad, the welterweight champion, will be facing off against fourth-ranked Jack Della Maddalena in the other co-main event. He said he's looking forward to being a part of UFC’s return to Montreal, a place that MMA legend Georges St-Pierre put on the map.

“It holds a lot of significance. He (St-Pierre) is the welterweight GOAT and that’s what I’m chasing," Muhammad said. "To be able to fight in the same arena as him, to feel that same energy, I can’t wait to put on a show for these fans and I hope he’s sitting front row and he says 'I like this next generation.'"

While Muhammad and Shevchenko got acquainted to Montreal, one fighter who needed no introduction was Aiemann Zahabi. The native of Laval, Que., and younger brother of St-Pierre's former trainer, Firas Zahabi ,will be facing UFC Hall of Famer and former featherweight champion Jose Aldo.

"I’m going to hit a lot of dreams all at once," Zahabi said. "The first dream is fighting in the Bell Centre (for) the biggest MMA organization in the world."

Zahabi added fighting Aldo and being able to grab the torch from St-Pierre, who he has known since he was 15 years old, are the other aspirations he can reach on May 10.

"The first time I ever heard the 'Zahabi, Zahabi' chants was in Edmonton and I’m not even from there," he said. "I’m hoping the Montreal crowd really comes behind me, they give me the ‘Zahabi’ chant and I’ve always wanted to have the 'Ole, Ole' (chant) so it would be nice if they hook me up.

"It's a great honour to be here. I feel like now I’m a part of history in my city. I’ve gotten to fight in Vegas a lot, but now I’m officially a professional athlete in Montreal."

Fellow Canadian Jasmine Jasudavicius, from St. Catharines, Ont., will be taking on former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade in her fourth UFC fight in her home country.

"I always love fighting in Canada," Jasudavicius said. "I feel like my best performances are always in Canada. I feel like walking out, I have Canada on my back. I really feel the love and support that I get from Canadians."

Jasudavicius said she was thinking of taking time off after her February win against Mayra Bueno Silva, her seventh fight since 2023. The situation she was presented with changed her plans.

"Once I heard it was Montreal and the opponent came about, what an amazing experience it can be. I have to keep this momentum going and I can’t wait to fight in Montreal."

RACKING MILES

Della Maddalena flew 30 hours from his native Australia to make it in for the press conference in Montreal on Wednesday.

"It’s a big journey from Western Australia," he said, adding he wasn’t even sure what time zone he was on.

But the chance to promote his first UFC title fight was worth it.

"It's something I’ve been working on for many years and it’s a dream come true," he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2025.