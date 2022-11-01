The American Hockey League's Belleville Senators have signed veteran forward Cory Conacher to a professional tryout, the team announced Tuesday.

Conacher, 32, is expected to dress for games this weekend against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Toronto Marlies. Conacher was the recipient of the 2012 Les Cunningham Award given out to the AHL's most valuable player, helping lead the Norfolk Admirals to a Calder Cup title that same season.

In 354 AHL games, Conacher has 127 goals and 203 assists.

A native of Burlington, Ont., Conacher has appeared in 193 NHL games over seven seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Ottawa Senators, Buffalo Sabres and New York Islanders, most recently playing in the 2019-2020 season.

For his NHL career, Conacher has 28 goals and 47 assists.

Internationally, Conacher was a member of Canada's gold medal-winning entry at the 2015 Spengler Cup.