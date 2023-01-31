1h ago
Benfica's Fernandez joins Chelsea for Premier League record €121M
Chelsea has acquired the rights to Benfica's Enzo Fernandez, according to Fabrizio Romano.
TSN.ca Staff
Chelsea has agreed to pay €121 million for the rights to Benfica's Enzo Fernandez, the Portuguese club announced in a press release.
The release also informed that the Premier League-side retained the rights to solidarity payment, a mechanism created by FIFA to reward teams that develop young players with a percentage of every transfer fee said athlete partakes on. Benfica will also have to deduct agent fees, alongside the 25% owed to River Plate, Fernandez' formative club.
Fabrizio Romano also reported that the Blues will pay the transfer fee in six installments, with €40 million upfront.
Fernandez exploded into the radar after a breakout performance in the World Cup with Argentina, winning FIFA Young Player Award given to the tournament's best player aged 21 or younger.
The San Martin, Argentina, native played 22 matches for Benfica this season, scoring one goal and six assists. He will join recent signees Mykhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, Malo Gusto and Andrey Santos in what has been a very busy transfer deadline at Stamford Bridge.