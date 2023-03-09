Indiana Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin reportedly suffered a right ankle sprain against the Houston Rockets on Thursday and was forced to exit the game.

Mathurin is questionable to return due to a right ankle sprain. — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) March 10, 2023

The team indicated he was questionable to return with the injury.

Mathurin, 20, played in just three minutes before departing in the first quarter with the injury. He had an empty stat sheet in those three minutes.

The native of Montreal, QC, who was selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, has appeared in all 66 games for the Pacers this season.

He has averaged 16.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, as he has emerged as a strong contender for the NBA Rookie of the Year award this year.

Mathurin was one of a record-tying four Canadians selected in the 2022 NBA draft, joined by Shaedon Sharpe (seventh overall, Portland Trail Blazers), Andrew Nembhard (Pacers) and Caleb Houstan (Orlando Magic).