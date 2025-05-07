Best bet for Game 2 between Leafs and Panthers

Game 2 of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers second-round series goes Wednesday night as the Leafs look to build on their Game 1 win.

The world looked a lot different the last time Toronto was in a position like this, as it’s been 23 years since the Maple Leafs held a series lead in a playoff series beyond the first round.

X wouldn’t be invented for four years.

Facebook wasn’t founded for two years.

Ashanti’s Foolish was dominating Billboard Hot 100.

And Maple Leafs superfan Justin Bieber was just some eight-year-old kid living in Stratford, Ont.

But that was then, and this is now, so let’s turn our focus back to Game 2.

It was a great start to the series for us here at TSN Betting, with our two storyline betting markets shining in Game 1 while Domenic Padula cashed his best bet on the game.

Join me as I spotlight a few more storylines for Game 2 before handing it off to TSN’s senior sports betting analyst for his best bet of the night.

Woll’y The Goalie

ContentId(1.2302190): Do Maple Leafs change game plan with Woll in net?

Just when it looked like Anthony Stolarz was going to run away with the Maple Leafs’ goalie job in the playoffs, Joseph Woll was thrust into action.

Woll entered the game on Monday with a 4-1 lead and did just enough over the final 30 minutes, making 17 saves on 20 shots in a 5-4 win.

It wasn’t long ago that a debate was to be had between Woll and Stolarz as to who would be the main guy for the playoffs.

Interestingly enough, while Stolarz ended up taking command of the crease, it’s Woll who had more appearances in the regular season, with 41 starts, sporting a 2.73 goals against average and .909 save percentage.

Woll has appeared in eight playoff games, making 157 saves on 170 shots. Last season, he started two playoff games, going 2-0 while allowing just one goal in both games.

In four postseason starts, he is 3-1 and has never allowed more than two goals in regulation.

His save prop on FanDuel for Wednesday night has been set at 25.5, with the under at +100 and the over -132.

Public Enemy No. 1

You can’t tell the story of Joseph Woll taking over the net for Toronto without explaining why, so here we are.

In a series that everyone expected to be chipy, Sam Bennett took things to another level in Game 1 when he contacted the head of Stolarz while flying through the blue paint, knocking over the Leafs’ netminder, leading to him exiting the game.

Bennett didn’t receive a penalty on the play, nor did he receive any supplemental discipline and will suit up again Wednesday night in Game 2.

Bennett is tied for the team lead with six points in the playoffs, and his four goals lead Florida.

The 28-year-old has four points in six playoff games against the Leafs and is -102 to add another to his total tonight.

Dom’s Game 2 Best Bet

If you read my Morning Coffee column, then you already know I'm on the Panthers to win tonight at -122.

Can the Maple Leafs win tonight and take a 2-0 series lead? Absolutely.

It might very well happen.

Still, I believe Toronto played its best game of the entire season in Game 1, and only narrowly escaped with a 5-4 win on home ice.

Plus, Anthony Stolarz won't be available tonight. That's not a knock on Joseph Woll. I believe Stolarz has been their No. 1 goaltender in the playoffs for a reason.

Meanwhile, Sergei Bobrovsky looked awful in Game 1, giving up 5 goals on 30 shots, including the opening goal less than a minute into regulation.

Bobrovsky posted a 1.77 goals against average in four games versus Toronto in the regular season.

I can't imagine he plays worse than in Game 1, when Florida lost by one. As for a FanDuel Best Bet for this column, I'll lock in a builder Same Game Parlay with Auston Matthews 2+ shots on goal, Sam Bennett 2+ shots on goal, and John Tavares 2+ shots on goal at -113.

Matthews led the Maple Leafs with five shots on goal on 11 attempts in Game 1.

Tavares was right behind him with four shots on goal on seven attempts. That was with Toronto leading for nearlyt the entire game.

Two shots on goal seems like a safe floor for both. Meanwhile, Bennett had seven shots on goal on a team-high eight attempts.

He's cleared 2+ shots on goal in five straight playoff games and went 3/3 for 2+ shots on goal against the Maple Leafs this season.

I'll go with this builder SGP at -113 as a FanDuel Best Bet for Game 2.

Go Cats.