3rd and 1 record

Record Last Week Season Game Picks 1-3 24-16 Player Props 0-0 6-6 Total 1-3 30-22

Some strange things happened on Labour Day that led to our first losing week since early July. The Labour Day Classic in Regina was as advertised, even if it shouldn’t have been that close. Then I dared the Argos to show me something in back-to-back weeks, and sure enough, they did! It is now back-to-back years that I’ve struggle to figure the Boatmen out on a weekly basis. They’re on a bye but I’m already wondering if it will stall the momentum they were building. Eight teams in action, I’ll stop worrying about the team that isn’t. Locking in.

BC Lions at Ottawa Redblacks

It’s been a minute since we’ve seen either team. And don’t be embarrassed if you need a minute to refresh your memory because both their last outings were forgettable. The Redblacks lost by 10 in Edmonton, allowing at least 30 points for the third straight game. While the Lions let the Argos feast on a fifty burger. On the bright side for Ottawa, Dustin Crum had his best passing performance in over two years with 277 yards and a touchdown through the air in addition to almost 60 yards and a touchdown on the ground. They still only managed 20 points and lost by double digits.

As ugly as it got for the Lions defence two weeks ago in Toronto, there’s reason to believe it can get better. What looked like a concerning injury report just a few days ago, especially coming off a bye, is considerably better closer to game time. Defending the Den is the Lions liability. On offence, they lead the league in yards per play and Rourke leads the league with almost 335 passing yards per game. His receivers are healthy, and the Redblacks secondary is exploitable. BC’s bitten me before but here’s a Haiku to prove I’m not bitter.

I’ve said this before

Feels like this spread could be more,

They better restore the roar.

THE PICK: LIONS -6.5

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Montreal Alouettes

Secure your shoulder restraints and enjoy the ride! It’s been a roller-coaster season for the Ti-Cats so far. Six straight wins sandwiched between a pair of losing streaks, the most recent of which sits at three. Even if they were winless this season, losing the Labour Day classic at home to the arch-rival Argos will always sting. Hamilton hasn’t won since August 2nd but is still first in the East, the second choice to win the Grey Cup, and Bo Levi Mitchell remains the favourite to win MOP after briefly being usurped by Vernon Adams. Meanwhile, Montreal is getting reinforcements returning on defence, which has been the only bright spot in the wake of all their injuries on both sides of the ball. Marc-Andre Duquoy anchors the secondary and Mustafa Johnson makes his season debut after being second on the team in sacks a year ago. All that said, the Als are still forced to start James Morgan at quarterback. The Ti-Cats defence couldn’t stop Nick Arbuckle last week, but nobody’s been able to recently. Morgan makes for an easier meal.

THE PICK: TIGER-CATS -3.5

Saskatchewan Roughriders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers

I’m inclined to take the best team in the league plus the points. The Bombers needed at least three unlikely events to occur late in las week’s game just to cover the spread. But playing for the W is a real thing in Winnipeg. It’s often called the best home field advantage in the league and it’s hard to argue with another sellout expected for the Banjo Bowl. The Bombers have won five of these in a row dating back to 2019. So, I’ll rely on the consistency of AJ Ouellette instead. The Riders running back has had at least 65 rushing yards in all but three games season. He’s had at least 15 carries in six straight games. He just rushed 89 yards and a touchdown against this defence last week. I trust him to do it again in what should be another close game.

PLAYER PROP: AJ OUELLETTE OVER 63.5 RUSHING YARDS

Calgary Stampeders at Edmonton Elks

Let’s not overthink things, eh? I got cute going with the Elks to cover in the first installment of the battle of Alberta. They lost by 21 points and the Stamps defence would have been comfortable if the offence was only able to score 8 points. It was lucky the Elks were able to score 7. Nothing against Elks fans but their presence isn’t enough to make up 21 points. As currently constituted, it appears the Stamps D can do whatever it wants, including score points.

THE PICK: STAMPEDERS -6.5