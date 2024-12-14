Betting Breakdown: Player props and popular teams to watch Saturday night in the NHL

After a slow night in the NHL with just one game Friday night, we have a full slate with 15 games on Saturday.

FanDuel has set the total for the amount of goals today at 92.5 and has listed any player to record a hat trick at -220 and has set 12-1 odds on someone to score four-or-more goals today.

The New Jersey Devils have the shortest odds at 11-1 to be the highest scoring team of the slate, with the Chicago Blackhawks the favourites to be the lowest scoring team of the day (11-1).

While these daily specials lock at 1pm ET on FanDuel we’ll give you some more time to find games and props you like in this column.

Starting with a few plus-money props, let’s take a closer look at today's slate and see which teams the public is backing the most on a busy Saturday in the NHL.

PLAYER PROPS TO MONITOR

So far I have spotlighted 31 props in this portion of the article with a 18-13 record, which includes going 7-2 in the last two columns.

This week we’re running it back with another batch of plus-money props for Saturday night that have cashed in eight of these players' last 10 games.

Player Props to Monitor Player Prop Odds Drake Batherson O 0.5 Assists +112 Dylan Guenther O 0.5 Assists +144 Jake DeBrusk O 0.5 Goals +200 Oliver Bjorkstrand O 0.5 Points +104

Drake Batherson has logged at least one assist in eight of his last 10 games. Tonight he suits up against the Pittsburgh Penguins, who give up the most assists per game in the NHL.

Dylan Guenther has an assist in eight of his last 10 games and in six straight games against bottom-10 defences in assists. Tonight he takes the ice against a San Jose Sharks team allowing the fourth most assists per game.

Jake DeBrusk has a goal in eight of his last 10 games, including one in November when he played his old team the Boston Bruins for the first time in his career. Tonight he gets a chance to do it again.

Oliver Bjorkstrand has at least one point in eight of his last 10 games. In 22 games against the Tampa Bay Lightning he has seven goals and eight assists. Last year he logged one point in both games against Tampa.

MOST PUBLIC SIDES

MOST POPULAR NHL TEAMS