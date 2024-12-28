Betting Breakdown: Player props and popular teams to watch Saturday night in the NHL

If you needed another reminder that these athletes are freak humans look no further than Alex Ovechkin.

The 39-year-old broke his leg on Nov. 18 and less than six weeks later he makes his return to action tonight as the Capitals take on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Ovechkin has 44 goals and 78 points in 60 games against the Leafs in his career. He is +180 to score against Toronto tonight.

Ovechkin enters the game with 868 goals in his career, just 27 goals behind Wayne Gretzky for the most in the league’s history.

With Ovie so close to The Great One the question FanDuel is asking is no longer *if* he will break the record, but how he will do it.

FanDuel has listed Ovechkin at -220 to break Gretzky’s record with an even strength goal, +150 to do it on the power play and 100-1 to do it shorthanded.

He is also +1200 to score the record-breaking goal with an empty net.

How will Alex Ovechkin pass Wayne Gretzky

Prop Odds Even Strength -220 Powerplay +150 Shorthanded +10000 Empty Net +1200

But before Ovechkin can break the record we have to navigate another Saturday slate in the NHL, so let’s get to some player props and popular moneyline picks for tonight’s action.

PLAYER PROPS TO MONITOR

So far I have spotlighted 35 props in this portion of the article with a 18-17 record, which includes going 0-4 in the last column so we’re looking to bounce back today.

This week I have found two plus-money player props that have cashed in seven of their last 10 games while also having good head-to-head matchups.

—

Player Props

Player Prop Odds Pierre-Luc Dubois O 0.5 Points +100 Dmitri Voronkov O 0.5 Points +102

Pierre-Luc Dubois has at least one point in eight of his last nine games and six of his last seven road games. In his last four games against the Toronto Maple Leafs he has one point in three of them with three assists.

In 18 games with Ovechkin in the lineup, Dubois has 12 points with at least one in nine games.

Dmitri Voronkov has 10 points in his last seven games, nearly matching the 12 points he had in the first 20 he played this season.

Voronkov has four goals and six points in five career games against the Boston Bruins.

MOST PUBLIC SIDES

Away Home Popular Team Devils Hurricanes Carolina -135 Blue Jackets Bruins Boston -200 Senators Jets Winnipeg -165

PUBLIC VS. COIN

Canada's favourite game show is back for another week. There was no movement in the standings last week as for the first time in the game history the public and coin ended up on the same side in all three games.

With both the coin and public going 1-2 the coin’s record has dropped to 10-11 while the public still trails at 9-12.

Here are this week's picks.

Public: Jets, Bruins, Hurricanes

Coin: Devils, Blue Jackets, Jets

