Betting Breakdown: Who’s hitting a home run in the MLB on Tuesday?

As if the NHL and NBA playoffs weren’t enough, we have a full slate of MLB this Tuesday.

So I have some extra funds to throw around, and wanted to challenge myself on this Tuesday.

Join me as I highlight three players who are looking to hit a home run for the first time in the 2024 season tonight.

We’re getting some pretty long odds on these choices, so the good news is we’ll just need a 1-2 evening to have a good night.

Let’s get to this week's picks.

J.D. Martinez +420

Let’s start with the most recognizable name for the night, with the shortest odds.

J.D. Martinez went deep more than 30 times last season, hitting 33 with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Now with the New York Mets, he has started this season slowly.

Martinez opened the season on the injured list with a back injury and has played in just 11 games.

He has nine hits in those 11 games, with two of those being extra-base hits.

Martinez has had success against St. Louis Cardinals’ starter Miles Mikolas in a limited sample, with three hits and one home run in six plate appearances.

Joey Meneses +800

The third year of Joey Meneses’ MLB career is off to a slow start.

The Washington Nationals designated hitter/first baseman hasn’t gone deep yet this season, but has shown he has more than enough pop in his bat during the first two years of his career.

In 2022, he hit 13 home runs in just 56 games. Last year, he added another 13 to his total in his first full season of MLB baseball.

He is hitting just .217 so far this season, but I’m hopeful a good matchup tonight could lead to his first homer.

In six plate appearances against Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Corbin Burnes, Meneses has four hits with one home run.

Burnes has also given up at least one home run in his past five starts, so here’s hoping he makes it six tonight and it’s our guy doing the damage.

Andrew Vaughn +800

Finally, Andrew Vaughn.

The 26-year-old first baseman is four years into his time with the Chicago White Sox and fans of the team must be shaking their at the lack of pop from Vaughn in 2024.

Vaughn has increased his home run total in every year that he’s been a member of the team.

As a rookie, he hit 15. He hit 17 in 2022, and Vaughn set another career high last season with 21.

If Vaughn is going to continue increasing his total year after year, he better get started soon.

While he seeks his first home run of the 2024 season tonight, he’ll be looking to take Tampa Bay Rays starter Zach Eflin deep for the second time in his career.

Vaughn has faced Eflin eight times and has two hits, one home run and one walk.

