For the fifth straight season the NFL will be in action on Dec. 25.

This year, football fans will have the gift of a doubleheader featuring four of the best teams in the AFC for a special edition of Wednesday football.

First up, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs take their 14-1 record into Pittsburgh for a date with Mike Tomlin and his Steelers.

Following that, two-time MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Houston Texans.

The Chiefs can secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC, while the Steelers and Ravens each have an opportunity to take firm control of the AFC North.

But while the games should be thrilling and the bets will be plentiful, I have my attention turned to halftime of Ravens-Texans where Beyoncé will take centre stage for a halftime show in her hometown that will surely be worth the price of admission.

This will be the third time Beyoncé will headline a halftime event for the NFL with the first coming 2013 at the Super Bowl in New Orleans and the most recent in 2016 when she joined Coldplay and Bruno Mars on the field for one of the most-watched Super Bowl halftime shows of all time.

This time it’s just Beyoncé’s show and the folks at FanDuel have priced up three markets for us to keep an eye. So let’s take a look at some novelty markets we have to ponder for Beyoncé’s Christmas Day halftime show.

First Song

Settled on the first song played at the halftime show on December 25th (BAL vs. HOU) according to Setlist.fm. Song played from tape will be excluded.

Texas Hold ‘Em, the lead single from her 2024 country-themed album, Cowboy Carter, is the favourite at +195 to be the first song of her set.

The song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in February, making it the ninth of her career and the first since Break My Soul in 2022.

Only two other songs are listed at shorter than five-to-one with the first being LEVII’S JEANS (+340) and AMERIICAN REQUIEM (+430) as the second.

All I want for Christmas, All Night, and Partition round out the market all coming in at 60-1.

Here is a list of the top 10 choices according to FanDuel.

First Song Beyonce NFL Half Time Show Song Odds Texas Hold 'Em +195 LEVII'S JEANS +340 AMERIICAN REQUIEM +430 BODYGUARD +850 16 Carriages +900 II Most Wanted +900 Daughter +1000 Just For Fun +1100 Alligator Tears +1100 Jolene +1100

Celebrity Guest to Appear on Stage

Settled on the celebrity physically appearing on stage and singing for at least 10 seconds and listed on Selist.fm.

While it’s Beyoncé headlining the show, we can still expect company to join her on stage.

FanDuel has eight people listed with odds better than even money to make an appearance with Dolly Parton having the shortest odds at -196.

Parton is featured on Beyoncé’s new album a few times and the album also has a remix of Parton’s classic hit Jolene, which gives the duo a few opportunities for a collab on Wednesday.

Not too far behind Parton on the list is a group of four of Tiera Kennedy, Reyna Roberts, Willie Jones, and Tanner Adell. All four collaborated with Beyoncé on Cowboy Carter.

Meanwhile, Bruno Mars and Coldplay are +1400 each to run it back for a 2016 reunion. Jason Kelce and Taylor Swift are each longshots at +4000 to make an appearance.

Celebrity Guest to Appear on Stage - Beyonce NFL Half Time

Name Odds Dolly Parton -196 Tiera Kennedy -146 Reyna Robers -146 Willie Jones -146 Tanner Adell -146 Miley Cyrus -128 Brittney Spencer -113 Shaboozey -113 Post Malone +280 Jay Z +750 Taylor Swift +4000

Number of songs performed

Settled according to the number of songs as recorded by setlist.fm.

FanDuel has set the over/under for Beyoncé at 8.5 songs for Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier this month it was reported that Beyoncé’s halftime performance would be 20 minutes, longer than the usual 12-15 minutes we see at the Super Bowl.

However, a post on X from Yvette Noel-Schure (Beyoncé's publicist) shot down that rumour saying “Untrue. Her performance will not be 20 minutes.”

While the show may not be 20 minutes, we think we can expect Beyoncé to be on stage for at least 10-15 minutes, which would give her ample amount of time to run through some of her new music with a mix of classics and a few songs to match the theme of the holiday season.

Total Number of Songs - Beyonce NFL Half Time Show