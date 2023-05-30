Canadian Bianca Andreescu is moving on to the second round at Roland-Garros after defeating Victoria Azarenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, in their first-round matchup on Tuesday.

The No. 18 Azarenka won the first set handily, but the Mississauga, Ont. native was able to fight back and win the final two sets for the victory. Andreescu will face American Emma Navarro in the second round, after he victory over Erika Andreeva in round one.

Andreescu has never faced off with the No. 75 Navarro in her career.

AN INCREDIBLE COMEBACK WIN BY THE CANADIAN!



The victory was Andreescu's first since she sustained an ankle injury at the Miami Open in March. She returned to play at the Madrid Open in late April and the Italian Open in early may, but was defeated in her first match at both tournaments.

The second-round appearances matches the best performance Andreescu has had at Roland-Garros, in both 2019 and 2022.

The former US Open Champion is currently ranked No. 42 in the world.