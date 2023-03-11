INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Bianca Andreescu got off to a shaky start against Peyton Stearns in her women's singles match Saturday at the BNP Paribas Open, but the Canadian eventually found her groove en route to a three-set victory.

The Mississauga, Ont., athlete took two hours, 24 minutes to defeat her 21-year-old rival from Cincinnati, Ohio, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the round of 64.

Andreescu had two aces, four double faults, and won 46 of 92 points on return.

Stearns had no aces, six double faults and only won five of 12 break points.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2023.