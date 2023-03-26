MIAMI — Canada's Bianca Andreescu defeated American Sofia Kenin in straight sets Sunday to advance to the fourth round of the women's singles draw at the Miami Open tennis tournament.

Andreescu, of Mississauga, Ont., secured the victory 6-4, 6-4 in a match that lasted one hour 33 minutes.

The Canadian fired seven aces and had just one double fault in the match. More importantly, she converted all three break opportunities she had.

Kenin had an ace and three double faults while breaking the 22-year-old Canadian in her one and only opportunity.

American Taylor Fritz eliminated Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., from the men's draw. Fritz earned a 6-4, 6-4 third-round victory over the Canadian on Sunday.

Shapovalov fired 12 aces in the contest but also double-faulted seven times. Fritz had five aces and just two double-faults but broke his Canadian opponent twice in three opportunities.

What's more, Shapovalov made just 47 per cent of his first-serve chances.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2023.