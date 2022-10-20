Canada's Andreescu eliminated in the round of 16 at Guadalajara Open

GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Canada's Bianca Andreescu was eliminated from the Guadalajara Open on Thursday, after a 6-4, 6-4 loss to American Jessica Pegula in the round of 16 on Thursday.

The elimination of the Mississauga, Ont., native leave no Canadians in women's singles.

Eugenie Bouchard and Rebecca Marino were ousted in the second round, while Leylah Fernandez exited with a first-round loss on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2022.