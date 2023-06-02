Canadian Bianca Andreescu looks to continue her career-best run at Roland-Garros when she takes on Lesia Tsurenko in the third round on Saturday.

Andreescu reached the round of 32 in Paris for the first time in her career with Thursday’s win over American wild-card Emma Navarro 6-1, 6-4 in straight sets.

“It feels really great. The goal was to get past the second round, and I did, said Andreescu following her win over Navarro. “I’m playing great tennis so hopefully I can keep it going.”

The Mississauga, Ont., native last faced off with Tsurenko in February at the Thailand Open in February. Andreesscu retired from the match due to a shoulder injury with the Ukrainian leading 7-5, 4-0.

“She’s a very difficult opponent and she’s had great results,” said Andreescu of Tsurenko. “It’s definitely going to be a good match.”

The 22-year-old has struggled with injury this season, as she also missed time with an ankle injury she sustained at the Miami Open in March.

However, Andreescu looked completely renewed in her first-round win over No. 18 Victoria Azarenka and says that victory has given her confidence to move forward in Paris.

“Yesterday was a really tough match and it felt really good to get through it because it could have went either way,” Andreescu said. “A match like that really gives me confidence and I carried the momentum into this match."