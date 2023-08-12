Canadian tennis player Bianca Andreescu announced Saturday night that she is dealing with a small stress fracture in her back and has been forced to withdraw from the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

The 23-year-old Andreescu said she started feeling back pain during her opening-round loss at the Citi Open in Washington on July 31 with the pain continuing at this week's National Bank Open, where she fell to Camila Giorgi on Tuesday in Montreal.

"All of this led me to undergo medial examinations and sadly the results have revealed a small stress fracture in my back," Andreescu wrote on Twitter. "This unfortunately means that I won't be able to compete in Cincinnati."

The native of Mississauga, who is currently ranked 41st in the world, says she will rest and is "optimistic" she'll be ready to play at the US Open in New York, beginning on Aug. 28.

"My main focus will be on giving my back the rest it needs. I'll be taking things day by day and aiming to return to the court as soon as I can and stay optimistic for the US Open," she said. "Your support means the worlds to me."

Andreescu is 15-15 on the season and hasn't won a tournament since capturing the US Open in 2019.