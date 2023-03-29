In an update provided on Wednesday, Bianca Andreescu says that she has two torn ligaments in her left ankle, but cannot provide a timeline for a return just yet.

Andreescu, 22, incurred the injury on Monday night at the Miami Open in a fourth-round match against Ekaterina Alexandrova. Andreescu clutched her leg in pain during the second set and eventually left the court in a wheelchair.

"It's tough to say exactly how long it will take, but let's just say it could've been much worse!!" Andreescu wrote. "I'm going to take it day by day, and I am optimistic that with the right work, rehab, and preparation, I'll be back on court soon. Rehab process has already started and will continue to give updates. Love you all."

The 2019 US Open winner is currently the No. 31 player in the world. At her peak ranking in 2019, the Mississauga, Ont. native was No. 3.

Andreescu has won three WTA events in her career,