BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Bianca Andreescu was knocked out of the Bad Homburg Open, losing 3-6, 2-6 to Spain's Rebeka Masarova on Tuesday in the round of 16.

Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., had one ace but struggled on her winning percentage from her first serve.

Masarova dominated in that regard, with a 92 per cent winning percentage.

Andreescu was the tournament's fifth seed.

Meanwhile, Vancouver's Rebecca Marino lost to China's Xiyu Wang 4-6, 2-6 at the Eastbourne International at the Devonshire Park Lawn Club in England.

Marino had made the round of 32 by virtue of being the "lucky loser," which is where an eliminated player advances after a winner withdraws from the competition.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2023.