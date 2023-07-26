MONTREAL — Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., and Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki will begin their National Bank Open campaigns on Aug. 8.

Tennis Canada made the announcement Wednesday.

Andreescu, who won the event in Toronto in 2019, will play her opening-round match during the night session.

The former U.S. Open champion is coming off a third-round appearance at Wimbledon.

Wozniacki, a former world No. 1, is returning to action for her first official match since January 2020 after leaving the game to start a family. She'll play her opening match during the day session.

Both players received wild cards to enter the main draw. The remainder of the draw will be revealed on Aug. 4.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2023.