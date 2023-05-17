National Hockey League deputy commissioner Bill Daly commented Wednesday on the future of the Arizona Coyotes, in the wake of the announcement that the Phoenix suburb of Tempe voted against a proposal for a $2.3 billion entertainment district and fueling speculation of the team seeking a new home.

"I do not envision a scenario in which the Coyotes are not playing in Mullett Arena next year,'' Daly said in a statement.

The proposal that was voted upon on Tuesday would have included a new arena for the Coyotes. The team had hoped a new arena in Tempe would finally allow the franchise to settle down after playing in three different venues since moving to Arizona.

The Coyotes spent the 2022-23 season as a tenant of Arizona State University's Mullet Arena, which holds a capacity of 5,000.

Statement from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman regarding the results of the arena vote in Tempe, Arizona. pic.twitter.com/MVL3AUWP7R — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 17, 2023

“The National Hockey League is terribly disappointed by the results of the public referendum regarding the Coyotes' arena project in Tempe,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said following the results being revealed. “We are going to review with the Coyotes what the options might be going forward.”

Early speculations have been theorized on what the future holds for the Coyotes.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger posed the idea on Wednesday of Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia purchasing the franchise and moving them to downtown Phoenix.

2) Utah Jazz owner, Ryan Smith has publicly expressed interest in an NHL team. Could Salt Lake City become a relocation target? Relocation fees are significant. This would leave Houston/Atlanta as potential expansion areas down the road much larger expansion dollars. Options. https://t.co/46pcxONxXK — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) May 17, 2023

Dreger also noted that relocation to Salt Lake City Utah may be in the cards as Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith previously expressed interest in joining NHL ownership.