After being cut by Team Matt Dunstone last month, veteran BJ Neufeld has found a new home in Manitoba.

The 38-year-old native of Winnipeg will join Team Reid Carruthers for the upcoming Manitoba provincial championship, taking place in Portage la Prairie from Feb. 4-9.

Carruthers will continue to skip the team, followed by Neufeld at third, Catlin Schneider at second, Connor Njegovan at lead and Kyle Doering at alternate.

Doering joined Team Carruthers earlier this season after Derek Samagalski left the rink. Doering was available as his Alberta-based team led by Aaron Sluchinski disbanded.

Neufeld, who won his lone Brier Tankard with Team Kevin Koe in 2019, was in his third season with Team Dunstone, but was let go in early December and replaced by power sweeper EJ Harnden, who had just been cut by Team Brad Gushue.

Team Carruthers will need to win next month's Manitoba playdowns to earn a spot in the 2025 Montana's Brier, running Feb. 28-March 9 in Kelowna.