The Saskatchewan Roughriders added to their defence on Tuesday, announcing the signing of American defensive back Blace Brown and American linebacker Justin Rice.

The 26-year-old Brown returns to the Riders after spending the 2021 campaign with them. In 11 games, Brown racked up 22 defensive tackles, a special teams tackle, an interception and a forced fumble.

Brown, a native of Canton, Ga., spent his collegiate years (2014-18) at Troy University. In his senior year, he played in all 13 games for the Trojans, recording 44 tackles, one-and-a-half tackles for a loss, one interception, and six defended passes. His efforts earned him Second Team All-Conference honours.

Rice recently spent the 2021 season with the Utah State Aggies, where he appeared in 14 games, recording 124 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, one-and-a-half sacks, three interceptions, two defended passes and two forced fumbles, earning Second-Team All-Mountain West honours.

Prior to his time with the Aggies, the Modesto, Calif., native spent time with the Arkansas State Red Wolves (2020) and Fresno State Bulldogs (2016-19).

Rice initially began his college career as a running back, lining up in the backfield for six games in his freshman season.