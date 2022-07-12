1h ago
Riders bring back American DB Brown, sign American LB Rice
The Saskatchewan Roughriders added to their defence on Tuesday, announcing the signing of American defensive back Blace Brown and American linebacker Justin Rice.
TSN.ca Staff
The 26-year-old Brown returns to the Riders after spending the 2021 campaign with them. In 11 games, Brown racked up 22 defensive tackles, a special teams tackle, an interception and a forced fumble.
Brown, a native of Canton, Ga., spent his collegiate years (2014-18) at Troy University. In his senior year, he played in all 13 games for the Trojans, recording 44 tackles, one-and-a-half tackles for a loss, one interception, and six defended passes. His efforts earned him Second Team All-Conference honours.
Rice recently spent the 2021 season with the Utah State Aggies, where he appeared in 14 games, recording 124 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, one-and-a-half sacks, three interceptions, two defended passes and two forced fumbles, earning Second-Team All-Mountain West honours.
Prior to his time with the Aggies, the Modesto, Calif., native spent time with the Arkansas State Red Wolves (2020) and Fresno State Bulldogs (2016-19).
Rice initially began his college career as a running back, lining up in the backfield for six games in his freshman season.