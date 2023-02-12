WINNIPEG — Blake Wheeler scored twice and added an assist as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Saturday night.

Fresh off his first appearance at the NHL all-star game, Jets' defenceman Josh Morrissey scored once and added a helper for the Jets, who won their second straight and improved to 33-19-1.

Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves for Winnipeg, which swept its four-game season series against Chicago.

Tyler Johnson scored for the Blackhawks (16-30-5), who were coming off a 4-3 overtime win Friday at home against Arizona.

Petr Mrazek stopped 24 shots for Chicago, which began a four-game road trip.

There was no scoring in the first period, which featured a fast pace from puck drop and a stretch of just over six minutes without a whistle. The second stoppage came at 6:39 after a shot by Jets' centre Pierre-Luc Dubois knocked off Mrazek's helmet.

Chicago had the period's only power play but didn't get a shot on goal, although it finished the period up 10-6 on shots.

Morrissey opened the scoring at 1:16 of the second period with an unassisted backhand shot from the high slot.

The Blackhawks had a second power play, but got into penalty trouble before it was over.

Johnson was called for tripping, followed quickly by Sam Lafferty getting a double minor for high sticking.

The Jets took advantage during the five-on-four when Kyle Connor fired a one-timer at the net and the puck went in off Wheeler's skate at 7:33.

Scheifele made it 3-0 with a one-timer at 12:19 after Wheeler sent him a quick pass to the high slot.

Chicago had its third man advantage late in the period, but came up empty on three shots at Hellebuyck.

Johnson wiped Chicago's zero off the scoreboard after he reached out his stick and swept a loose puck around Hellebuyck's skate at 2:08 of the third period.

The Blackhawks ramped up their energy after the goal, but the Jets tightened up on defence.

Mrazek was pulled for the extra attacker with three minutes remaining, but Hellebuyck smothered a close-in shot and Wheeler scored into the empty net with 25 seconds left.

DIVISION DOMINANCE

Winnipeg is 14-4-0 against their Central Division foes this season, which is tops in the division.

The Jets have also won nine of their past 10 games against division rivals.

UP NEXT

Jets: Host the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.

Blackhawks: Travel to Montreal to play the Canadiens on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2023.