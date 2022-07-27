The IIHF is 'committed to deliver' the World Juniors in Edmonton in August

Officials from the Hockey Canada and the Canadian Hockey League appeared before the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage in Ottawa on Wednesday, facing questioning over their handling of the sexual assault allegations involving members of the 2018 World Junior team.

The lineup that took questions from the committee included:

Scott Smith - President and Chief Operating Officer, Hockey Canada

Brian Cairo - Chief Financial Officer, Hockey Canada

Dave Andrews - Chair, Hockey Canada Foundation

Tom Renney - Chief Executive Officer, Hockey Canada (Retired)

Glen McCurdie - Senior Vice-President of Risk Management and Insurance, Hockey Canada (Retired)

Dan MacKenzie - President Canadian Hockey League

Gilles Courteau - Quebec Major Junior Hockey League

David Branch - Ontario Hockey League

Ron Robison - Western Hockey League

2:00pm ET

This section of Hockey Canada's hearing now over.

Committee Chair Hedy Fry says that there may be another hearing on this matter in September.

An insurance executive is scheduled to testify now from 2-3 pm.

1:57pm ET

Liberal MP Anthony Housefather: "...There needs to be a bigger cultural change in Hockey Canada than you are promising. There are times that good people have to step aside because the public has lost faith in them and I'm afraid this might be one of them."

1:55pm ET

MP Kevin Waugh: "We have to blow up Sport Canada as much as some people want to blow up Hockey Canada... there's heavy lifting to go... we need this... we need a cleansing in hockey... we need a cleansing in sport."

1:46pm ET

Bloc MP Sebastien Lemire asks QMJHL Commissioner Gilles Courteau if he will investigate a historical allegation of sexual assault involving players with the Gatineau Olympiques.

A woman alleged in a 2015 radio interview that she was sexually assaulted by four Gatineau players.

1:42pm ET

NDP MP Peter Julian asks Hockey Canada's Scott Smith if the organization will allow any sexual assault victims who have signed NDAs to be released from those agreements and speak publicly.

Smith says HC will continue to work with victims to "document their wishes."

1:21pm ET

MP Kevin Waugh claims CHL teams have incentives not to penalize players for bad behaviour b/c teams get bonuses when players are drafted in NHL.

OHL's David Branch says a team owner in Sept. reported an alleged verbal hazing case to him.

Branch: "Appropriate steps were taken."

1:17pm ET

NDP MP Peter Julian asks how many sexual abuse settlements paid out Hockey Canada via its National Equity Fund have featured non-disclosure agreements.

Former HC VP Glen McCurdie says that his recollection is HC's settlements do, indeed, have NDAs.

1:06pm ET

Referring to 10 witnesses for Hockey Canada, the CHL and three major-junior leagues (who all are white males), MP Kevin Waugh says, "I look at you... this is not the face of hockey... The NHL has moved to women in [senior] positions. Hockey Canada is lagging behind."

12:55pm ET

MP John Nater asks about abuse complaints received by the OHL, QMJHL & WHL.

QMJHL said 2 players have been suspended in past 5 years. OHL says one sexual misconduct complaint received over past 5 years. WHL says 2 players suspended in past 5 years; details not shared with HC.

12:49pm ET

Catching up on my notes... Liberal MP Chris Bittle earlier asked if former OPP officer Bob Martin, a security officer for Hockey Canada and London Knights, was involved in HC's response to the 2018 alleged assault.

Scott Smith said Martin wasn't authorized to engage on the case.

12:43pm ET

Bloc MP Andréanne Larouche says that Hockey Canada's Scott Smith demeanour seems to have changed since he first testified on June 20 before the committee.

Larouche: "...It seems you had to have a knife to your throat to change.... It seems you used money to protect your image."

12:28pm ET

Hockey Canada CFO Brian Cairo on why the organization decided to settle with the woman who alleged a 2018 sexual assault: "We didn't know all the details of the night, but we did believe harm was caused."

12:23pm ET

MP Kevin Waugh said Hockey Canada's past and current leaders, including Bob Nicholson, Tom Renney and Scott Smith, have had too much power and the board should have been advised immediately on June 19, 2018, about the incident.

Smith said HC's board chair was advised June 19.

12:19pm ET

NDP MP Peter Julian asks about a system to track incidents of abuse that Hockey Canada first said was being developed in June 2020.

Smith said racism/abuse/harassment data was collected in 2021-22 hockey season & will be included in HC's annual report to be released in November.

12:13pm ET

Hockey Canada's Scott Smith said HC's board discussed 2018 sexual assault allegations in camera, meaning there are no records of discussion. Liberal MP Anthony Housefather challenges Smith on this. Housefather: "I can only say you need better legal advice and better lawyers..."

11:59am ET

NDP MP Peter Julian asks when Hockey Canada officials were aware of allegations involving 2003 World Juniors team.

Smith says a former HC staff member two-plus weeks ago contacted an employee saying "they heard something bad had happened" in 2003.

HC reported to Sport Canada.

11:50am ET

Bloc MP Sebastien Lemire: "What is the message you want to send to [abuse] victims?"

Hockey Canada's Scott Smith: "We want to hear from victims... At the end of the day, our 100 percent goal is to eliminate people being victimized in the sport of hockey."

11:47am ET

Conservative MP John Nater read aloud Sheldon Kennedy's call for Scott Smith's resignation from Hockey Canada.

Nater: "Frankly, Mr. Smith, we agree... I strongly believe there needs to be new leadership within Hockey Canada. Will you step down?"

Smith said he will not resign.

11:45am ET

Smith said Hockey Canada executives discussed the 2018 alleged sexual assault in London with HC board members. There are no records of those meetings because they were held in camera, Smith said.

"The board endorsed up to the maximum settlement number," he said.

11:41am ET

Hockey Canada officials say 9 settlements worth a collective $7.6M have been made to settle sexual assault allegations using the organization's "National Equity Fund" since 1989.

$6.8M of that is connected to Graham James-related incidents.

Hockey Canada says there have been 12 uninsured abuse claims settled worth a collective $1.3M.

One perpetrator was connected to four of those claims and accounts for $1M in settlements, HC said.

11:36am ET

Smith addresses a sexual assault allegation involving members of Canada's 2003 World Juniors team, saying that prior to being asked for a comment by media last Thurs., Hockey Canada was unaware of the allegations.

Halifax police have opened an investigation into the alleged incid

11:35am ET

Nine settlements on sexual abuse claims have been paid out of National Equity Fund, totaling $7.6 million, dating back to 1986.



$287,000 was paid out of same fund to Henein Hutchison

11:29am ET

Officials with OHL, WHL and QMJHL decline to make opening statements.

Hockey Canada COO Scott Smith: "Hockey Canada understands trust in us has been eroded... I know you have questions about the leadership of Hockey Canada, about my leadership..."

Smith says he will not resign.

11:26am ET

CHL President Dan MacKenzie in his opening statement: "Players no matter their skill must know they cannot act with impunity."

MacKenzie said the CHL was not involved in any settlement negotiations with the complainant and Hockey Canada.

11:24am ET

McCurdie said that at 8:14 pm on June 19, London police returned his call and informed him that "Constable Fortier" had been assigned to the case.

11:23am ET

McCurdie: "I felt terribly for the complainant and her family."

After two calls with colleagues mid afternoon on June 19, McCurdie said he phoned London police at 6:44 pm. He said he spoke to two officers and "both were quite abrupt with me."

11:19am ET

Glen McCurdie, Hockey Canada's VP of Insurance and Risk Management, begins testimony saying that at 12:08 pm on June 19, 2018, he received a call from HC employees Denise Pattyn and Scott Salmond, who told McCurdie that a woman's father had contacted them alleging an assault.

11:13am ET

For those interested, link to a live stream of today's hearings:https://t.co/xKV0j73oPe

10:46am ET

MP Peter Julian on Hockey Canada testimony starting at 11am.



"I hope they come clean today."

10:38am ET