The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Sunday they have re-signed Canadian wide receiver Nic Demski to a three-year contract.

The Winnipeg native has been with the team since signing as a free agent before the 2018 season, winning two Grey Cups in three seasons in Winnipeg, after starting his career with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The 29-year-old had 64 catches for 772 yards and 10 touchdowns in the 2022 season, being named the Most Outstanding Canadian player for the Blue Bombers and earning a spot in the West Division All-Star Team.

In four seasons with the team the receiver has amassed 215 receptions for 2,523 yards and 20 touchdowns, adding another 633 yards and four scores as a runner.