Collaros on Winnipeg: 'It's a great place to be'

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed quarterback Zach Collaros to a three-year contract extension through the 2025 season on Tuesday.

Collaros, who has won back-to-back Grey Cups with the Blue Bombers, was scheduled to reach free agency in February.

Three more years of @ZCollaros7❗️



The reigning M.O.P. has signed a three-year contract extension through the 2025 season.



Collaros, who rested last week, has led the the Blue Bombers (15-2) and the top spot in the West Division this season.

The 34-year-old, who was named the CFL's Most Outstanding Player last season, has thrown for a career-high 4,115 yards with 35 touchdowns and 13 interceptions this season.

Collaros is in his third season with the Blue Bombers, having joined the team mid-season in 2019 in a trade from the Toronto Argonauts. He has a 31-4 record as a starter since joining the team.