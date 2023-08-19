Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette has been re-instated from the 10-day injured list and will be active Saturday night against the Cincinnati Reds.

Bichette, 25, had been on the injured list since Aug. 2 with patellar tendinitis in his right knee and last played on July 31.

The Blue Jays also announced that infielder Paul DeJong, who was acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals at the deadline, has been designated for assignment.

Bichette was leading the American League with a .321 batting average when he went on the IL. He still leads the AL with 144 hits and has 17 home runs and 59 RBIs in 106 games.

DeJong, 30, appeared in 13 games for the Blue Jays and batted .068 with three hits and one RBI.

The Blue Jays lost the opener 1-0 to the Reds on Friday and enter Saturday’s contest .5 games back of the Seattle Mariners for the third-and-final AL wild-card spot.