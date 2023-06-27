Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah hit a bump in the road on Tuesday as he attempts to return to the majors.

Making a start in the Florida Complex League against the New York Yankees' minor league affiliate, Manoah allowed 11 earned runs on 10 hits, including a pair of home runs, over just 2.2 innings pitched. He also allowed two walks and had three strikeouts during his start and was pulled with the Jays trailing 11-5.

Keegan Matheson of The Athletic notes that most of the players in Florida Complex League are 18 and 19 years old.

Alek Manoah today in his 1st FCL start:



2.2 IP • 11 ER, 10 H, 2 BB, 3 K

• 2 HR



Most of the hitters Manoah faced (and his own defenders) are 18-19 years old. That’s why these numbers can’t be taken too literally, but still, this is a stunning line. #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) June 27, 2023

Last week, Jays manager John Schneider said there was no timetable for his return to the majors, but was encouraged by the early results.

"There's no date," Schneider told the media. "I think watching and seeing how he responds, how he does all those things with the strike throwing, with the delivery, with the pitches per inning. There's no real timeframe.

"Again, the whole thing is to do what's best for him. Whenever that time is, is when it will be."

The 25-year-old was sent down to the Florida Complex League on June 6 after struggling over the first two months of the season.

Manoah finished his rookie season in 2021 with a 3.22 ERA in 20 starts over 111.2 innings, striking out more than a hitter an inning. He took things to another level last season, posting a 2.24 ERA with a WHIP under 1.00 and allowing 144 hits in 196.2 innings. All that was enough to put him third in American League Cy Young voting and made him the Blue Jays’ clear-cut ace heading into 2023.

But Manoah has been unable to come anywhere close to those results in 2023, going six innings or more in just two of his 13 starts this season. He owns a 1-7 record with a 6.36 ERA with 42 walks and a 1.897 WHIP over 58 innings pitched.

A native of Homestead, Fla., the Blue Jays selected Manoah with the No. 11 pick in the 2019 MLB Draft out of West Virginia. Manoah reached the big leagues less than two years later, turning in six shutout innings against the New York Yankees in his debut on May 27, 2021.