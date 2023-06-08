Toronto Blue Jays centre fielder Kevin Kiermaier left Thursday’s game against the Houston Astros shortly after being hit by a pitch in the second inning and was later diagnosed with a left wrist contusion, the team said.

Kiermaier then underwent precautionary X-rays which came back negative for a fracture.

The 33-year-old returned to play defence in the third, but was replaced in the fourth inning by Daulton Varsho.

Kiermaier entered Thursday’s contest hitting .296 with four home runs and 16 runs batted in.

The Blue Jays are hosting the defending champion Astros in the finale of a four-game series.

Toronto has won two in a row in the series after dropping the opener on Monday.