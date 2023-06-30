Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu is set to take the next step in his road back to the majors after undergoing Tommy John surgery in June of last year.

Hyun Jin Ryu will make his first rehab appearance July 4 in either complex league or single-A.

Velo has been up to 88 mph so there’s a ways to go, but apparently he’s in “phenomenal” shape, down ~30 pounds.

Barring setbacks, he’s probably about a month away from helping #BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) June 30, 2023

On Friday, Jays manager John Schneider told the media that Ryu would make his first rehab appearance on July 4 in either a Florida Complex League game or in Single-A.

TSN Blue Jays reporter Scott Mitchell notes that Ryu's velocity still has room to improve at 88mph, but is in "phenomenal" shape after losing 30 pounds, according to Schneider.

The 36-year-old Ryu is in the final year of a four-year, $80 million contract he signed with Toronto in December of 2019. His most recent big league start came on June 1 of last year against the Chicago White Sox.

A native of Incheon, South Korea, Ryu has a 4.07 ERA in 49 starts with the Jays over parts of three seasons.

Relief pitcher Chad Green, who the Jays signed to a two-year, $8.5 million deal this past off-season, is also working on a return to the majors after undergoing Tommy John surgery last May.