Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left Tuesday's game against the New York Yankees in the eighth inning.

Guerrero Jr. appeared to be in some discomfort about catching a bunt by Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres and did not return to the field in the ninth as he was replaced by Brandon Belt.

After the game, Blue Jays manager John Schneider confirmed to the media that Guerrero Jr. left the game with right knee discomfort and will have an MRI on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old, two-time All-Star is hitting .314 with seven home runs and 25 RBIs over 40 games this season, his fifth in Toronto.

The Yankees defeated the Blue Jays for the second straight night, taking the contest 6-3.