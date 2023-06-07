The Toronto Blue Jays will close the Rogers Centre's roof for Wednesday's game against the visiting Houston Astros due to poor air quality caused by smoke from forest fires in Ontario and Quebec.

"Due to poor air quality, the roof will remain closed for tonight's Blue Jays game," the team said in a statement. "Should Environment Canada indicate the air quality has vastly improved ahead of game-time, we will re-evaluate and update fans."

The air quality in Toronto will reach seven on its index by Wednesday afternoon, which according to Environment Canada, is considered a “high risk.”

The sight of haze and smell of smoke has been prevalent in Toronto since Monday.

Environment Canada says the risk level could reach nine by Thursday afternoon.