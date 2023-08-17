It appears Bo Bichette may be ready to return to the Toronto Blue Jays sooner rather than later after hitting an opposite field home run in his first at-bat on Thursday night for the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons.

The All-Star shortstop hit the two-run shot in the bottom of the first inning.

The 25-year-old picked up two hits as Buffalo's designated hitter on Wednesday in his first rehab assignment since going down with an injury on July 31 in a game against the Baltimore Orioles. Bichette also started at shortstop for Thursday's contest.

Bichette was placed on the injured list on Aug. 2 with tendonitis in his right knee, but could be ready to return for Toronto's weekend series against the Reds in Cincinnati.

Prior to the injury, Bichette, who was named an All-Star for the second time in his career in July, was batting .321 with a league-leading 144 hits, 17 home runs, 59 RBIs and an .847 OPS in 106 games.

The Blue Jays are 8-7 without Bichette and are holding onto the third and final Wild Card spot in the American League with a 67-55 record, just 0.5 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners.