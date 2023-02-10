In locking up Bo Bichette to a three-year, $33.6-million contract, Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins included escalators that could see the shortstop's new deal rocket to more than $40 million if he rises to MVP status.

The Blue Jays and Bichette avoided salary arbitration earlier this week by agreeing to a package that will see Bichette earn base salaries of $2.85 million this year, $11 million in 2024 and $16.5 million in the final year of the deal.

He also will pocket a $3.25-million signing bonus and take home another $2.25 million for winning an MVP award, $1.25 million for finishing second or third in the voting and $250,000 for finishing fourth or fifth.

"It became based on the framework of what those raises could be and then ultimately sharing the risk and what those outcomes might be on the low side," Atkins said in a media conference on Friday. "We're entirely focused on them being on the high side, and that's why we're excited to include the escalators for him."

Bichette turns 25 on Mar. 5. He and the Blue Jays had to overcome one of the most significant gaps of the players who filed for salary arbitration last month.

Bichette requested an annual raise from $723,500 to $7.5 million but was greeted with the Blue Jays' counter-offer of $5 million. The split matched the enormous gap between the Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker.

The Blue Jays arbitration hearing with Bichette was scheduled for Thursday.

"I know our team was excited to see that outcome," Atkins said. "We would much rather be having this meeting today than talking about the outcome of the hearing."

Like Toronto slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who avoided arbitration with a one-year $14.5-million contract last October, Bichette is eligible to become a free agent after the 2025 season. However, Atkins admitted he's open to exploring long-term deals with his young talent.

"We're always open to that," Atkins said. "Dialogue is ongoing as it is with many players. This is a good step in that process because, ultimately, you don't get done a deal beyond one year that doesn't share some risk."

Bichette experienced a so-so opening five months last year but found his form in September. He smacked seven homers with a .406 average and knocked in 27 runs in his final 32 games.

Atkins talked with Bichette before and after the contract discussions but kept his conversations during the negotiations solely with Bichette's agent Greg Genske and his staff.

"We try to explain and use our rationale before the process begins and after the process is over," Atkins said. "But during the process, we're very respectful, not trying to influence anything."

The Blue Jays open spring training with pitchers and catchers reporting to Dunedin, Fla. on Monday. Bichette and other position players will report three days later.

The Bichette signing capped off a busy off-season for Atkins and his staff. Veteran outfielders Teoscar Hernandez and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. were swapped with newcomers Kevin Kiermaier and Daulton Varsho.

Right-hander Chris Bassitt was added to the starting rotation, while Erik Swanson and Chad Green were signed to fortify the bullpen. Green, recovering from Tommy John surgery, won't be ready until at least midsummer.

The Blue Jays open the 2023 season on the road on Mar. 30 with series in St. Louis, Kansas City and Anaheim before returning for their home opener against the Detroit Tigers on Apr. 11.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2023.