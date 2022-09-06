As the Toronto Blue Jays enter the stretch run in the race for a spot in the MLB playoffs, the team is looking for their best players to step up.

On Monday, shortstop Bo Bichette did just that, going 6-for-10 during the Blue Jays’ doubleheader sweep of the Baltimore Orioles, including a three-home run performance in the second game.

Bichette, 24, had lofty expectations placed upon him for this season after batting .298 with 29 home runs and 102 RBIS leading to his first All Star Game appearance and finishing 12th in American League MVP voting. However, he has ben inconsistent this season, batting .272 with 21 home runs and 78 RBIs and has been moved up and down the batting order.

Bichette’s unpredictability seems like it has been reflected the Blue Jays’ performance throughout the season. The Blue Jays have a 75-59 record and are clutching the final wild card spot in the American League after up and down swings throughout the season.

“He feels like he’s the barometer for the team and what they’re going to be,” ESPN’s Buster Olney told TSN1050 on Tuesday. “He’s capable of having high-end performance [but] he’s struggled this year and [been] so inconsistent.”

The 6-foot shortstop has long since been viewed as a vocal leader in the clubhouse and the leader of the Blue Jays’ infield. His leadership was centre stage on Monday after he pulled a heated Kevin Gausman away from second base umpire Jeff Nelson after a balk call, potentially saving him from an ejection.

“You hear from teammates and folks in baseball about how much he cares,” said Olney. “It’s great at the beginning of September where maybe he just decided that he’s never going to change his numbers that he’s going to just go out and play.”

If Toronto is going to make the playoffs, Olney believes that the team will need Bichette to build upon his performance against the Orioles.

“You hope he can continue to build on [yesterday]”, said Olney. If they’re going to make a run like they did at the end of last year, he’s going to be right in the middle of it.”

The Blue Jays’ inconsistencies this season has been highlighted recently with their struggles at the Rogers Centre and their success on the road. The team is currently on an eight-game road winning streak after winning only four games at home in August, highlighted by a sweep at the hands of the Los Angeles Angels by a combined score of 22-3.

Olney doesn’t believe the aspect of being home or away is affecting the Blue Jays’ success, but rather how their opponents are playing at the time.

“I don’t think they necessarily have a magic formula for when they’re on the road,” said Olney. “I think it’s a question of when they get hot and when they take advantage of some of the other team’s struggles.”

“I look at it as being serendipitous at maybe the larger swings on how some of the division opponents [are playing].”