The Vancouver Canucks have traded captain Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a conditional first-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft, it was announced Monday.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports that the pick heading to Vancouver is top-12 protected for 2023. If it slides to 2024, it becomes unprotected.

The London, Ont., native was originally selected ninth overall by the Canucks in the 2013 NHL Draft.

The 27-year-old has 31 goals and 23 assists in 49 games this season. In 621 NHL games, Horvat has 201 goals and 219 assists for 420 points.

The centre is in the final year of a six-year, $33 million deal that carries a cap hit of $5.5 million. Trade rumours have surrounded him all season, which resulted in Horvat releasing a statement last month that he would not be commenting on his future.

Beauvillier, 25, has nine goals and 11 assists in 49 games played this season. He was taken No. 28 overall in the 2015 NHL Draft and has spent his entire seven-year career on Long Island. He is in the second year of a three-year, $12.45 million deal.

Raty, 20, has two goals in 12 NHL games this year. He also has seven goals and 15 points in 27 AHL games in 2022-23. A native of Oulu, Finland, Raty was taken in the second round (No. 52 overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft. Raty is in the first year of a three-year, $2.8 million entry-level deal.