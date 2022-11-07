Mitchell's time with Stamps likely over: 'The writing is on the wall'

Bo Levi Mitchell played in relief of Jake Maier in Sunday' Western Semifinal, likely taking his final snaps as a member of the Calgary Stampeders in their loss to the B.C. Lions.

Mitchell was relegated to the backup role this season behind Maier, who was signed to an extension through 2024 in September.

The veteran quarterback said Sunday that "the writing is on the wall" for his future in Calgary with his contract expiring.

“It's been an amazing ride, an amazing career for that chapter. And I just appreciate it and everybody that’s given me the opportunity," Mitchell said. “I look forward to the next part.”

Bo Levi Mitchell, “It’s been an amazing ride. And amazing chapter, for that part of my career” Very appreciative of Dickenson & Hufnagel. Adds, “The writing is on the wall… I’m excited for the next opportunity.” @CFLonTSN — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) November 7, 2022

The 32-year-old has spent his entire CFL career in Calgary after joining the team in 2012. He guided the franchise to Grey Cup wins in 2014 and 2018 and was named the CFL's Most Outstanding Player in 2016 and 2018.

Mitchell, who was benched in favour of Maier in late August, finished the regular season with 2,010 passing yards with nine touchdowns and six interceptions. He completed eight of his 11 passes in Sunday's loss for 147 yards. Maier completed 12 of 22 passes for 138 yards before being pulled.