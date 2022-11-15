It appears two-time Grey Cup champion quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell will test the free agency market despite the Hamilton Tiger-Cats acquiring his rights from the Calgary Stampeders on Monday.

While speaking on the Barnburner podcast, Mitchell said that he would listen to the Ticats' pitch, but still wants to see what other offers are available.

"I want to hear their pitch and what's going on there, but what I said two days ago before the West Final is I want to go into free agency. I want to find out what the offers are," Mitchell said. "I want to find out where the coaches are going to end up, I want to find out where some players are going to end up and who is even going to make it to free agency as a player. At this point in my career, I'm not going to fight over a certain amount of money with a different team. It's more to me. I want to build on the legacy I've started."

The Stampeders received a third-round pick in the 2023 CFL Draft, a fifth-round pick in the 2024 CFL Draft and future considerations in Monday's trade.

Mitchell was relegated to the backup role with the Stampeders this season behind Jake Maier, who was signed to an extension through 2024 in September. Mitchell played in relief of Jake Maier in last week's Western Semifinal, stating after the loss that "the writing is on the wall" for his future in Calgary with his contract expiring.

The 32-year-old has spent his entire CFL career in Calgary after joining the team in 2012. He guided the franchise to Grey Cup wins in 2014 and 2018 and was named the CFL's Most Outstanding Player in 2016 and 2018.

Mitchell finished the regular season with 2,010 passing yards with nine touchdowns and six interceptions. He completed eight of his 11 passes in the Western Semifinal for 147 yards. Maier completed 12 of 22 passes for 138 yards before being pulled.