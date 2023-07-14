Canadians Josh and Bo Naylor each homered for the Cleveland Guardians in Friday night's game against the Texas Rangers, making them the first set of brothers to go deep in the same game in franchise history.

According to The Athletic's Zack Meisel, the Naylors are the first brothers to homer while playing on the same team since Justin and B.J. Upton in September of 2014 when they played for the Atlanta Braves.

The 23-year-old Bo opened the scoring at Globe Life Field in the third inning when he took Jon Gray deep for a two-run shot deep into the right field seats. Friday was his 21st big league game and his second career big fly.

Later in the inning, the elder Naylor pounced on a slider down and in and tucked it just inside the right field foul pole for a two-run homer of his own, doubling the Cleveland lead to 4-0.

The 26-year-old Josh Naylor now has 12 home runs and 66 RBI on the season and is on pace to achieve a career-high in each category.

Hailing from Mississauga, Ont., the Naylor duo could eventually be joined by their other brother, Myles, at the big league level. He was selected with the 39th overall pick by the Oakland Athletics in last week's MLB Draft.