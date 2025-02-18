Bob Weeks Pick 6 – Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

Last Week: We got back in the winner’s circle by selecting Justin Thomas for a top 20. The odds weren’t great but it was nice to avoid getting skunked. By the way, that’s happened just once so far this year.

This Week: No one would confuse this week’s event in Mexico with a Signature Event. The field has some talent although it’s not deep on big names, most of who’ve elected to use this week as a break between the West Coast Swing and the regroup in Florida that leads to the Players and then on to the Masters. The bombers will love the course this week at Vidanta Vallarta which is generally wide open. There is plenty of water on the course for those who go off line, but in general there will be plenty of birdies and eagles. The main trouble will be the wind which comes in off the Pacific and may mean some directional challenges.

To Win

Akshay Bhatia +1400

On Fanduel, he’s the betting favourite and it’s not hard to understand why. He’s played this event once, in 2023, and finished in fourth spot. He’s coming in off a tie for ninth at the Genesis at Torrey Pines. That’s one of two top 10s this year,and he’s made the cut in all five starts.

Sam Stevens +2200

Solid start to his year with cuts made in all six starts. He finished runner-up at the Farmers Insurance Open and followed that with a tie for 17th at Pebble Beach. Not a lot of great history here; he played last year and missed the cut. But a different golfer will tee it up this time, one who looks ready for a win.

Top 10

Patrick Rodgers +260

Rodgers comes in off a tie for third last week at the Genesis, one of four cuts he’s made in his six starts this year. He’s also posted three top 10s at this tournament in the last three years. We might have picked him as outright winner but his season has been a bit inconsistent. Still, we’ll hope for momentum from last week.

Rasmus Hojgaard +230

Making his debut at this tournament, Hojgaard struggled last week with an ugly 82 in his opening round at Torrey Pines. Prior to that, he logged a tie for 22nd and a tie for 12th at Pebble and Phoenix respectively. A long hitter – he's averaging 311 yards off the tee – he should enjoy this bomber’s course.

Top 20

Stephen Jaeger +130

A tie for third at the Sony Open highlights Jaeger’s season that has seen him make the cut in five of six starts. A very solid 69th in Strokes Gained: Total and a scoring average of 70 indicate a game that is solid and looking to break out.

Jake Knapp +210

The defending champion arrives off a tie for 17th at the Genesis, one of five cuts he’s made in six starts. Knapp has been getting off to fast starts this season, highlighted by a 65 at Pebble Beach and a 67 at Phoenix. He’s averaging 68.93 in Round One and now just needs to keep that momentum going.

Props

Top South American

Emiliano Grillo +190 (Tied for fifth here in 2023)

Top German

Stephen Jaeger +100 (For all the reasons mentioned above)

Group C Winner

Aaron Rai +280 (Should be up near the top)