Bob Weeks Picks Six – American Express

Last Week: We hit on two picks with Keegan Bradley finishing inside the top 20 as well as Stephan Jaeger winding up as low German in one of our props.

This Week: Back on continental USA, the tour starts the California swing at the American Express. Golfers will play three courses – the Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course and La Quinta Country Club -- over the first three days before finishing up at the Stadium Course on Sunday. As with the first two weeks, this will be another birdie barrage, with last year’s winning score coming in at 29 under. That was set by then-amateur Nick Dunlap, who shortly thereafter turned professional.

No one has to worry about the weather here; it’s pretty much always warm and sunny and the wind isn’t often a huge factor.

To Win:

SungJae Im +1200

Has finished inside the top 25 in all six starts at this event so we are getting the feeling he likes it here. Had a great putting week in Kapalua which would be a huge boost if he brought it with him to the mainland.

Sam Burns +1600

Burns has played this event well over the past few years. A year ago, he was great on the first 70 holes but then doubled the final two to end any chance at a win. Still his record here with two T6s and a T11 over the last four starts is solid. Finished up tied for eighth at the Sentry to kick off his season.

Top 10

Brian Harman +550

The lefthander has had a lot of solid finishes at this tournament with a couple of thirds and a tie for eighth on his record. Coming in off a tie for 21st last week at the Sony where his short game shined. Just needs to warm up the putter a little bit.

Adam Hadwin +650

Not many players have a better record here than Hadwin. Two runner-ups, a third and two sixth-place finishes. And there’s also that 59 he shot at La Quinta. Had some nice rounds over his first two starts and putted well, which is always a good sign. The odds are also very enticing.

Top 20

Tom Hoge +260

It’s been great starts and mediocre finishes so far this season for Hoge. He posted 64 on both Thursdays in Hawaii but didn’t continue the hot pace ending up tied for eighth at the Sentry and tied for 45th at the Sony. He has a runner-up finish and a T6 here on his resume. He tied for 17th a year ago.

Keith Mitchell +280

Cashmere Keith tied for ninth here a year ago and had a tie for 22nd two years ago. He was great off the tee in Hawaii and shows signs that the rest of his game is on the right track.

Props

Top Asian

SungJae Im +180

Great history on all three courses here.

Top Canadian

Adam Hadwin +260

Best record among the Canucks and shot 59 on La Quinta.

Top Nordic

Jesper Svensson +240

Coming in off a T10 at the Sony.

First-Round Match

Brian Harman vs Cameron Young

We like Harman at +100