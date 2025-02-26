Bob Weeks Picks Six – Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches

Last Week: We had three correct last week, two of them thanks to Stephan Jaegar. Our picks include him for a top-20 finish and as the low German. Our other winner was having Aaron Rai to win Group C.

This week: The PGA Tour shifts to the east coast and starts things off at PGA National. Formerly known as the Honda, this event is played on a stereotypical Florida course. There are 11 tee shots that must deal with water and another eight approach shots that require the same. As designer Jack Nicklaus said, this is about precision rather than power.

To Win:

Shane Lowry +2000

The Irishman has a great history at this course, with top-five finishes in each of the last three editions of this tournament. So far, his season has included a runner-up finish at Pebble Beach as well as one missed cut, that coming at the Farmers. Still, his game is solid and he sits 21st in Strokes Gained: Total.

Sepp Straka +2800

The big Austrian has a win and two other top-15 finishes so far this season. He’s also a past champion who has another top-five finish at PGA National. He’s currently sixth in greens in regulation and fifth in accuracy. Those will come in handy this week on a course lined with water hazards.

Top 10

Sungjae Im +270

A third and a fourth so far this season speaks well of Im’s game. The two missed cuts, including at his last start at the Genesis, do not. It is the same with his record at this tournament with a win and a tie for eighth as well as two missed cuts in his last five starts. We like Im’s game here and the odds.

Min Woo Lee +360

Speaking of good odds, Lee looks attractive at this number. The Australian finished tied for second last year and had a tie for 26th in his only other start at PGA National. He’s three for three this season in cuts made including two top-20 finishes.

Top 20

Taylor Pendrith +150

Three finishes inside the top 13 in his first six events, Pendrith will be ecstatic to get back on Florida greens. His putter has been ice cold so far and he sits 156th in Strokes Gained: Putting. He ended up in fifth spot in that category last year. Look for that flat stick to start working this week.

Billy Horschel +250

Horschel has had some good finishes in his 12 starts at this tournament, including a tie for ninth last year. He has five top-20 finishes which is a good reason to slot him into this category.

Props

To Miss The Cut

Jordan Spieth +122

First time playing this event and his game has been hot and cold

Top Canadian

Mackenzie Hughes +300

Hughes will love the greens. Finished second here in 2020.

Top UK&I

Shane Lowry +160

Lots of reasons to like this.