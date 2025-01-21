Bob Weeks Picks Six – Farmers Insurance Open

Last Week: Our picks didn’t fare that well and we only cashed one ticket, that coming on a prop bet on the first round. Brian Harman defeated Cam Young and that, at the very least, kept our string of picking winners intact for the brief 2025 season.This week: The tour returns to Torrey Pines for what could be the first of two visits this season. As this is being written, there are strong indications that the Genesis Invitational will move from fire-ravaged Los Angeles to the San Diego course.

Torrey Pines may be one of the best municipal facilities in the U.S. Both the North and South courses provide a strong challenge and each golfer plays both over the first two days before moving exclusively to the South for the weekend.

As one player said to me a few years back, the South may be the hardest, easy-looking course on the PGA Tour. The course is right in front of the player with no tricks or questionable designs. Yet last year, it ranked as the ninth-toughest course on the tour.

To Win:

Ludvig Aberg +1000

With a number of favourites sitting this one out for various reasons (Scheffler, Schauffele, Morikawa), Aberg becomes one of the more attractive picks. In his debut in this event last year, he posted a tie for ninth. He’s only played one tournament this year, that being the Sentry where he tied for fifth. But his overall talent is enough of a draw to put him in this spot.

Tony Finau +2200

Finau has had a great run here with six top-10 finishes in his last eight starts at Torry Pines, including a tie for second in 2021. Has only played once this year – the Sentry -- but he appeared to have no side effects from the knee surgery he had at the end of last year.

Top 10

Will Zalatoris +260

We’re now in the camp that says Zalatoris is healthy and ready to shine. He finished off last season on a high note and has started 2025 with two solid finishes – a tie for 26th at the Sentry and a tie for 12th at the American Express. He sits eighth in greens in regulation and 14th in driving accuracy, which means a hot putter – or even a luke-warm one from him – would go a long way. Lost in a playoff here in 2022.

Jason Day +280

A two-time winner at the Farmers as well as five other top-10 finishes are one reason to add J-Day to the ticket this week. Another is that he’s playing well, finishing tied for third last week. A little improvement on the greens this week would help his cause for a third victory.

Top 20

Taylor Pendrith +180

Pendrith tied for ninth here a year ago, no surprise on a course that seems to fit his game. Last year he finished in the top 10 in driving distance and putting, the two key elements to playing well at Torrey Pines. He started his year with a tie for 13th at the Sentry and was in 45th a week later at the Sony. Good value at this number.

Max Greyserman +140

Started the 2025 season on a strong note with a tie for 24th at the Sentry and a tie for seventh last week at the American Express. Solid, all-around game, he’s a tremendous putter and currently on a 140-hole streak without a three-putt.

Props

Top German

Stephen Jaeger +125

T3 at the Sony a couple of weeks back

Top European

Thomas Detry +900

Attractive value for a guy who was T5 at the Sentry

Three-Ball

Gary Woodland +190

Over Kurt Kitiyama, Emiliano Grillo in Round 1