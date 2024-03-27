Bob Weeks Picks Six – Houston Open

Last Week: We were able to cash in a single ticket thanks to the performance of Adam Hadwin who we had in for a top-20 finish. Not many had Peter Malnati to win the tournament but it was sure nice to see one of the nicest guys on the PGA Tour getting his second victory.

This Week: The Texas Children’s Houston Open returns to its traditional spot on the calendar with a spring start. The event was moved to the Fall in 2019 and floated around there until this year when it gets back to the usual place. The host course, Memorial Park, is one of just two municipal courses on the PGA Tour schedule (the other being Torrey Pines). Green fees during the week are just $30 and rise up to $38 on the weekend. While the course has provided a stern test in the few times it’s played host to the tournament, it is the putters who have risen to the top.

To Win

Scottie Scheffler +270

The hottest player in the game comes in off of two wins and looking for a third one. It’s hard to put into words just how good his game is right now. From driver to putter, we counted 28 different categories where he is ranked No. 1. The odds aren’t great here but that’s for good reason.

Sahith Theegala +1600

Comes in with a hot putter, having led the field in Strokes Gained: Putting at the Players. He finished tied for ninth there, one of three top-10 finishes in his last four starts. On his last visit to this event, he tied for 22nd but wrapped up Sunday with a solid 64. It’s a home game for Theegala who resides in nearby Spring, Texas

Top 10

Mackenzie Hughes +470

Two weeks ago at the Players, Hughes drove the ball well and couldn’t find his putter. Last week at Valspar, his driver went missing in action but his putter was spectacular. All he needs this week is to synch those two parts of his game up and he should get a high finish. He’s hoping it will be enough to get him inside the top 50 on the world ranking and earn a trip to Augusta.

Jason Day +310

He’s had three top-10 finishes so far this year although his last two starts were middle-of-the-pack 30somethings. Still, he has a tie for seventh here which shows he knows the course well enough to go deep. His brilliant short game is the foundation of his play and it will carry him a long way this week.

Top 20

Si Woo Kim +120

Eight for eight in cuts made this year and he’s finished in the top 20 in three of his last five tournaments. That includes a tie for sixth at the Player where his putter was as good as it’s been all year. He’s currently 12th in Greens in Regulation which will be welcome if he is close to that at Memorial Park.

Tom Hoge +240

In the 10 events he’s played, Hoge has logged five top-20 finishes, the most recent at the Arnold Palmer. Two of the five were also top-10s at Signature Events, the Genesis and Pebble Beach. He’s 29th in Strokes Gained: Total and is a sharp-shooter into the greens sitting in second place in Strokes Gained: Approach.